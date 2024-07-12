The 2024 ESPY Awards are here!
The show, which commemorates the past year in sports and recognizes individual and team athletic achievement and more, was hosted by Serena Williams.
The star-studded ceremony also included musical performances from Ciara and more.
Not only did some of the biggest stars in sports join the night's celebrations, but some of the biggest stars across music, film and television also stepped out with some serving as presenters including actress and singer Halle Bailey and "Abbott Elementary's" Quinta Brunson.
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, received The Pat Tillman Award for Service for his work as the founder of the Invictus Games.
Additionally, NFL safety Steve Gleason is the recipient of the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, and University of South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley is the recipient of the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.
See all the stars on the red carpet below.
Serena Williams
Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian and Olympia Ohanian
Allyson Felix
Denise Austin and Katie Austin
Livvy Dunne
Sugar Ray Leonard
Maksim Chmerkovskiy
Nikki Glaser
Mickey Guyton
Halle Bailey
Colman Domingo
Quinta Brunson
Russell Wilson
Fat Joe and Lorena Cartagena
Myles Garrett
Robin Arzon
Lindsey Vonn
Draymond Green and Hazel Renee Green
GloRilla
Candace Parker
Paige Bueckers
Rob Lowe
