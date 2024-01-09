Eva Longoria and Jesse Metcalfe had a “Desperate Housewives” reunion.

On Monday night, Metcalfe shared a sweet photo on Instagram of them hugging in Las Vegas.

“Nothin’ like running into an old friend!” Metcalfe wrote. “Love you @evalongoria ♥️”

"Desperate Housewives" co-stars Jesse Metcalfe and Eva Longoria in a photo Metcalfe shared to an Instagram story on Jan. 8, 2024. Jesse Metcalfe/Instagram

Longoria also re-shared the photo, writing, “Reunited in Vegas!”

Longoria portrayed the character Gabrielle Solis on the hit TV series for eight seasons. The show ran from 2004 to 2012 and also starred Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman and Marcia Cross.

Metcalfe played John Rowland, Solis’ teenage gardener on the show, with whom she had an affair.

Jesse Metcalfe and Eva Longoria are shown in a scene from the tv series "Desperate Housewives." Ron Tom/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Since “Desperate Housewives,” Longoria went on to star in “The Boss Baby 2: Family Business,” “Jane the Virgin,” “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” and most recently directed “Flamin’ Hot.”

Metcalfe starred in “John Tucker Must Die,” “2 Broke Girls,” “Dawn” and also competed on season 29 of “Dancing with the Stars.” He was paired with dance pro Sharna Burgess and was the fourth couple eliminated that season.