Miller Gardner, the 14-year-old son of former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner and his wife, Jessica Gardner, has died, the couple announced.
The Gardners shared the heartbreaking news in a statement posted to the Yankees' X account on Sunday.
Alongside photos of Miller and the family, the couple revealed that their son died on Friday, Mar. 21, while on vacation, after falling ill alongside several other family members.
The Gardners said their teenage son "has left us far too soon."
"We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st," the statement read. "Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile. He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day."
The couple also expressed deep gratitude for the support and encouragement they've received during this incredibly difficult time.
"We are confident our faith, family, and friends will help us navigate this unimaginable loss," they wrote in the statement. "Our prayers go out to Miller's teammates and friends, as well as to all other families who have lost a child far too soon as we share their grief. Please respect our wishes for privacy as we mourn and search for healing."
In addition to Miller, Brett and Jessica Gardner also shared an older son, Hunter Gardner.
Brett Gardner, a former outfielder, spent his entire 14-season MLB career with the Yankees. He was part of the team that won the World Series in 2009, just one year after making his debut. He retired following the 2021 season.
In the wake of the news, the Yankees shared their own statement on Facebook to offer unwavering love and support for the Gardner family, while also acknowledging their need for privacy during this difficult time.
"Words feel insignificant and insufficient in trying to describe such an unimaginable loss," the statement read. "It wasn't just Brett who literally grew up in this organization for more than 17 years — so did his wife, Jessica, and their two boys, Hunter and Miller."
"We grieve with Brett, Jessica, Hunter and their community of family and friends in mourning the loss of Miller, who had a spark in his eyes, and an outgoing and feisty personality, and a warm and loving nature," the statement added.