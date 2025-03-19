Actress Gal Gadot was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this week after protesters disrupted the ceremony.
Gadot's Tuesday afternoon ceremony to recognize her work in Hollywood drew crowds of pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian protesters, who gathered outside the event. Gadot, born in Israel, has been vocally supportive of Israel throughout the country's war with Hamas in Gaza.
Chants from both sides of the protest disrupted the ceremony honoring Gadot for her body of work, including her role as Wonder Woman and her part in the "Fast & Furious" franchise, according to ABC Los Angeles station KABC-TV.
A video shared by Variety showed protesters chanting outside the ceremony.
"I feel like I'm the luckiest woman I know right now," said Gadot, speaking at the ceremony. "I'm just a girl from a town in Israel, and I could never imagine such moment. I never dreamt of becoming an actress, and I never knew that these things are possible."
She continued, "It's crazy for me, because this is going to last long after I'm out of here."
She added that she was "overwhelmed with joy."
Gadot, who is set to star in the forthcoming "Snow White" remake, which hits theaters March 21, thanked her team, her supporters, her family and Vin Diesel, her "Fast & Furious" co-star, who spoke at the ceremony.
ABC News has reached out to representatives for Gadot and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce for comment.
Gadot has been open in various interviews and social media posts about her support of Israel since Hamas launched its terrorist attack on Oct. 7, 2023
Earlier this month, Gadot spoke about her support of Israel with Variety, saying, "When people were abducted from their homes, from their beds, men, women, children, elderly, Holocaust survivors, were going through the horrors of what happened that day, I could not be silent."
She added that she was "shocked by the amount of hate" and felt the need to "speak up."
Earlier this month, the actress shared a message on Instagram after receiving the International Leadership Award from the Anti-Defamation League, an organization that works to combat antisemitism.
"This moment is about all of us standing together, proud, strong, and refusing to be silent in the face of antisemitism," she wrote. "October 7 was a wake-up call, but it also reminded us of our resilience and unbreakable bond."
The Israel and Hamas war broke out on Oct. 7 after Hamas killed more than 1,200 people in a terrorist attack on Israel and took hundreds of hostages, according to Israeli authorities.
In response, Israel declared war on Hamas, killing more than 48,000 and injuring over 100,000 since the war's onset, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health.
