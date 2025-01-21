Garth Hudson, the keyboardist and multi-instrumentalist who was the last surviving member of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members The Band, has died, his manager confirmed to ABC News. He was 87.
Hudson died in his sleep early Tuesday at a nursing home near Woodstock, New York, according to his manager.
"Today, we sadly say goodbye to Garth 'Honey Boy' Hudson, the last living original member of The Band," said a statement on The Band's official Instagram page. "A musical genius and cornerstone of the group’s timeless sound, Garth once said, 'I found some true enjoyment in helping people get to the bottom of their feelings.' Through his music, he did just that – helping us all feel more deeply and connect to something greater. Rest easy, Garth."
The oldest and only classically trained member of The Band, Hudson was best known for his distinctive Lowrey organ work on songs like "Chest Fever" and its dramatic live improvised intro, known as "The Genetic Method." But he also played saxophones, woodwinds, synthesizers, accordion and other instruments on the group's acclaimed albums.
Born in Windsor, Ontario, Hudson was one of four Canadian members of The Band, along with guitarist-songwriter Robbie Robertson, keyboardist-vocalist Richard Manuel and bassist-vocalist Rick Danko.
Along with American drummer and vocalist Levon Helm, the musicians first came together as rockabilly singer Ronnie Hawkins' backup group.
Hudson famously convinced Hawkins to pay him $10 extra a week so he could give "music lessons" to the other band members – a deal that mollified his parents, who were concerned he was wasting his years of musical training.
After leaving Hawkins, the five, known as The Hawks, initially gained fame as Bob Dylan's backing group before releasing their debut album, "Music from Big Pink," in 1968.
After The Band called it quits as a touring act following their landmark "The Last Waltz" concert in 1976, Hudson worked as a session musician with many artists, including Van Morrison and Leonard Cohen.
The Band reformed in 1983 without Robertson. Manuel died in 1986 but The Band continued, with Hudson appearing on the three albums they released in the 1990s.
Hudson also continued to work with his bandmates, including Robertson, on their solo projects, in addition to contributing to multiple film soundtracks. Danko's death in 1999 ended the group's career.
In later years, Hudson continued to work as a session artist, released two albums with the group Burrito Deluxe, formed his own 12-piece ensemble, and wrote the score for an off-Broadway show. His last public performance came in April 2023.
Hudson and his bandmates were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1994 and received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008.