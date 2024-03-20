Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis had a "Thelma & Louise" reunion at the 2024 90s Con.

The stars of the Ridley Scott-directed film sat together with Mira Sorvino to speak on a panel at the event on Sunday moderated by editor-in-chief of People Magazine Wendy Naugle.

Recalling the impact of her appearance in the 1991 movie, Davis said, "'Thelma & Louise' changed my life. Really, it sent me in a different direction."

Before the movie premiered, Davis said she "knew what to expect" from fans who came up to her, but she said it all changed after the movie came out.

Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon speak to Wendy Naugle at 90s Con in Hartford, Conn., on March 17, 2024. Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

"It was completely different in that people wanted to talk to me about it and how many times they saw it or who they saw it with and how it impacted them," the actress said.

The movie follows the journey of Thelma Dickinson and Louise Sayer, after the latter shoots and kills a man who attacks Thelma, and follows suit by embarking on a trip to Mexico evading the police. The film ends with the iconic shot of pair driving into the Grand Canyon.

The success of "Thelma & Louise" saw the movie receiving five Oscars nominations in 1992. Sarandon and Davis were both up for best actress, while Scott was nominated for best director.

The actresses lost to Jodie Foster who took home the trophy for the category that year for her role in "Silence of the Lambs," however, screenwriter for "Thelma & Louise," Callie Khouri, won for best original screenplay.

Discussing the film's accolades, Sarandon said, "It was pretty unusual both of us were nominated for an actor, because usually somebody goes into supporting, because it is an easier category to win it, too."

"They say that, which I didn't realize at the time, but the fact that both of us were nominated all along, every place that we were nominated, that was really cool," she explained.

During the talk on the panel over the weekend, Davis also revealed that she had only met Sarandon for the first time when they were cast to act in the film, adding that she "was so excited that we were going to be working together."

Recounting their first meeting, Davis said she was "dazzled" by Sarandon.

"I'm just like, 'Oh my God,'" she shared. "And we opened the script and I remember it was like the first page where Susan says, 'This first line I have here, I don't think we need it. Why don't we just take that out?'"

Chiming in, Sarandon said, "And we did" and the two proceeded to bring their concern to Scott.

"And I look at Ridley and he's like, 'Oh yeah, whatever.' And through the whole thing, they're just talking through a little. And I was like, 'How have I gotten to this point in my life and I never spent time with a woman who doesn't apologize for what she says?,'" Davis continued.

"Right then, I knew I was in a whole different world, and it changed my life," she said.

In addition to Sarandon and Davis, the film also starred Brad Pitt (in one of his earliest film roles), Callie Khouri and Harvey Keitel, among others.