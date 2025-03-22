The world is mourning the loss of former heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman, who passed away at the age of 76 on Friday.
His family confirmed the news in a heartfelt Instagram post, describing him as a "devout preacher," "protector of his legacy" and a "force for good."
The boxing legend's death has prompted an outpouring of grief and remembrance from fellow athletes, celebrities, politicians and fans across generations.
President Donald Trump remembered Foreman in a Truth Social post writing, "What a GREAT FIGHTER!!! He had, without question, the heaviest and biggest punch in the history of boxing."
"Condolences to George Foreman's family. His contribution to boxing and beyond will never be forgotten," fellow heavyweight legend Mike Tyson posted on X.
NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen added, "Rest in peace, George Foreman. Your legacy lives on, champ."
Magic Johnson, who witnessed Foreman's rise firsthand, reflected on the fighter's evolution: "He was a knockout artist in the ring, and it was a pleasure getting to know him not only as a boxer but as a man... I even bought one of the first George Foreman grills!"
Actor John Cusack remembered Foreman as "a wonderful spirit... an incredibly kind, generous man," saying every encounter with the former champ left a lasting impression.
Chuck D, rapper and co-founder of Public Enemy, posted a raw and emotional message on social media: "RIP this hitting me tuff as George was one of my HEROES."
Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, whose district includes Foreman's hometown of Houston, honored the boxing legend as "a true American legend," and noted Foreman's profound impact beyond sports: "From the ring to the pulpit, from Olympic gold to entrepreneurial greatness, George Foreman inspired generations with his story of perseverance and grace."
"Heartbroken to hear about my guy @GeorgeForeman," wrote comedian Jeff Dye, who appeared on the reality travel show "Better Late than Never," with Foreman. "Loved this guy. Had the pleasure of traveling, talking, crying, arguing, eating and hanging with this guy all over the globe on a project called 'Better Late Than Never.' Gonna miss you champ."
"Legendary boxing champion, life-changing preacher, Husband, father, grand and great grandfather and the best friend you could have," World Boxing Council president Mauricio Sulaiman posted on X. "His memory is now eternal, may Big George rest in peace."
"Condolences to the family of George Foreman. 😔," actor William Shatner posted to X.