Golden Globes 2025: Cute couples and family plus ones hit the red carpet
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Plenty of couples are arriving at the 2025 Golden Globes to celebrate some of the best in TV and film from the past year.
Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone hit the carpet at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, where the 82nd Golden Globe Awards are being held.
Adam Sandler and Jackie Sandler also arrived on the carpet ahead of the show on Sunday.
Actress and comedian Nikki Glaser is hosting tonight's show. "Emilia Pérez" leads nominations on the film side with 10 nominations, while "The Bear" leads nominations on the television side with five nominations.
Check out more arrivals ahead of the show below.
Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone
Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler
Viola Davis and Julius Tennon
Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons
Adam Brody and Leighton Meester
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz
Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco
David Zayas and Liza Colón-Zayas
Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs
Pamela Chestnut and Morris Chestnut
Follow along for updates from the 2025 Golden Globes here. Check out all the looks from the star-studded red carpet here.