Heart's Ann Wilson has revealed that she is battling cancer, and the band has postponed their Royal Flush tour in order to give her time to recover.
"I recently underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous," Wilson shared in a statement shared to Instagram on Tuesday. "The operation was successful & I'm feeling great but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and & I've decided to do it."
"And so my doctors are instructing me to take the rest of the year away from the stage in order to fully recover," she added.
In May, Heart announced they were postponing the European leg of their Royal Flush tour in order for Wilson to have what they called "a time-sensitive but routine medical procedure."
With the latest announcement, they've now postponed the rest of the tour.
"To the ticket buyers, I really do wish we could do these gigs," Wilson wrote. "Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025."
"Thank you all for the support. This is merely a pause. I've much more to sing," she concluded, adding that she won't be making additional public statements on the matter.
In a separate post, Heart encouraged fans to hold on to their tickets, which will be valid for future rescheduled dates.