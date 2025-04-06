The "Happy Days" cast is back together -- just for the fans.
Henry Winkler, Ron Howard, Don Most and Anson Williams took the stage to enthusiastic applause at Steel City Con this weekend just outside of Pittsburgh as the former "Happy Days" co-stars enjoyed a reunion of their hit television show of the 1970s and 1980s.
"We are very happy to be here in Pittsburgh," Winkler, who played Arthur "The Fonz" Fonzarelli on the classic sitcom, said in a video posted by the event, while he introduced his fellow cast members to the audience.
“This is the first time that we have appeared this way in 50 years," Winkler said to more applause.
Ron Howard, who played Richie Cunningham on the show, addressed the crowd next.
"It feels like it's been 50 minutes, because we're having so much fun hanging and this was sort of our great excuse to come together, so thank you. And by the way, it's just been amazing," Howard said.
Winkler added that everyone has been "so warm and wonderful."
This is not the first time members of the legendary cast have reunited in recent years. Winkler shared a photo of him and Howard on X last February, writing, "LIFE! As the WORLD turns @RealRonHoward came to my book event in Sydney Australia, SO exciting for everyone !!!!"
Members of the cast also reunited in 2019, posing for photographs as the show was honored at a gala in Los Angeles.
Along with Howard's Cunningham and Winkler's Fonzie, Don Most played Ralph Malph and Williams played Potsie Weber.
"Happy Days" focused on the lives and experiences of a group of teenagers in 1950s and 1960s Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It aired for 11 seasons, from 1974 though 1983, and continues to air in syndication.