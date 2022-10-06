Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan recently marked three years of marriage by sharing beautiful throwbacks from their 2019 wedding.
The couple, who had been together for a decade before tying the knot on Oct. 5, 2019, included loving tributes to one another in their anniversary posts Wednesday.
Burton shared a snap of the couple beaming with their son Augustus, who is now 12 years old, and daughter George, now 4 years old, on their special day.
She also included a photo of herself wrapped in a tight embrace with her husband that she captioned, "Probably whispering something inappropriate in that second pic."
"Probably gonna keep that tradition going for the foreseeable future," she added.
In Morgan's tribute, he wrote, "Happy anniversary @hilarieburton I couldn’t love you more… well? I can. I do. Every moment that passes I fall a bit deeper."
He continued, "I Love you so much I’d even marry you all over again, every single day if it wasn’t such a pain in the ass making the damn seating charts. Thank you as always, for making me the luckiest. Our kids are pretty cool too btw."