Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan recently marked three years of marriage by sharing beautiful throwbacks from their 2019 wedding.

The couple, who had been together for a decade before tying the knot on Oct. 5, 2019, included loving tributes to one another in their anniversary posts Wednesday.

Burton shared a snap of the couple beaming with their son Augustus, who is now 12 years old, and daughter George, now 4 years old, on their special day.

She also included a photo of herself wrapped in a tight embrace with her husband that she captioned, "Probably whispering something inappropriate in that second pic."

"Probably gonna keep that tradition going for the foreseeable future," she added.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images, FILE Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan at Chinese 6 Theater Hollywood on Sept. 23, 2019 in Hollywood, Calif.

In Morgan's tribute, he wrote, "Happy anniversary @hilarieburton I couldn’t love you more… well? I can. I do. Every moment that passes I fall a bit deeper."