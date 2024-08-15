Hollywood is paying tribute to one of its greats: actress Gena Rowlands.
Rowlands is perhaps best known for her role in son Nick Cassavetes' 2004 film "The Notebook," but she is lauded for starring roles in films directed by her husband, the late John Cassavetes, such as 1974's "A Woman Under the Influence" and 1980's "Gloria."
Rowlands' son revealed in June that she had been living with Alzheimer's disease for five years and her death was confirmed by the Associated Press.
A four-time Emmy winner, Rowlands was awarded an honorary Academy Award in 2015 after losing the best actress Oscar twice.
"You know what's wonderful about being an actress," she said when accepting the honorary award, "is that you don't just live one life -- yours -- you live many lives."
See how Hollywood is remembering Rowlands and her work below:
Jamie Lee Curtis: The "Everything Everywhere All at Once" actress remembered Rowlands as "one of the greats" as well as "a guide" for her, recommending fans watch "Woman Under the Influence."
"Rest in the knowledge that you were admired and respected," Curtis continued.
In a separate post, she called Rowlands a "LEGEND."
Danny DeVito: "Gena 😞love ❤️," the "Matilda" actor and director wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
Kevin McHale: "One of the best ever ever ever. Gena Rowlands in Opening Night is unreal," the "Glee" alum shared on X.
Amy Sedaris: "Rest in peace Gena Rowland. No one comes close. No one. Very sad," the "Strangers with Candy" alum wrote on Instagram.
Michael McKean: "RIP Gena Rowlands. Irreplaceable," the "This Is Spinal Tap" star and "Better Call Saul" alum shared on X.
Michelle Stafford: The "Young and the Restless" star called Rowlands "my favorite, favorite, FAVORITE actress for ever. My very favorite" in a tribute on Instagram, calling her performance in "A Woman Under the Influence" as her inspiration for becoming an actress.
"My acting inspiration, she was. She was consistently beyond spectacular. A true original, understated yet sublime. Oh man, sublime," she continued. "IMO head and shoulders above her contemporaries. Beautiful depth, personified.❤️."
Emile Hirsch: "Rest in peace to Gena Rowlands -- an incredible actress and wonderful human being," the "Into the Wild" actor said in a post on X. "I had the pleasure of working with her when I was 15 on this film here, Wild Iris, and I'd never met someone that age that was just so damn cool in every way. She was the best, a great teacher and example, and will be sorely missed. ❤️"
Ione Skye: "Overwhelmed by the news," Skye said in a message on Instagram. "What a lady."
Saverio Guerra: "Heartbreaking news. My favorite actress of all time Gena Rowlands has passed away," the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" actor wrote in a message on X. "There will never be another, don't even try to convince me."
Rufus Wainwright: "Today one of the greatest actors ever lived sadly passed away," the singer and songwriter said in a message on X. "Her movies from 'Gloria' to 'A Woman' 'Under the Influence' and 'Faces' have left a deep impression on me. She was one of the most gorgeous Hollywood actors who did not really care about her beauty and unlike most Hollywood actors was willing to be ugly on screen to explore the depth of the human soul."
"Her performance in Opening Night has been a comfort for me during dark hours and writing songs for the musical adaptation of that film has been one of the greatest artistic voyages I have undertaken in my career," Wainwright continued. "Rest in peace Gena Rowlands and I'm sure you are going to bring some drama to heaven!"
Mae Whitman: Whitman, who starred in the 1998 film, "Hope Floats," with Rowlands, said in a message on her Instagram story, "Thanks for everything Gena Love you forever ❤️"
Whitman also shared several photos of her and Rowlands from the film.