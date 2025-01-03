"The Housemaid" film is officially in production.
The film's official Instagram account shared a fun video on Friday with stars Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney partaking in a TikTok trend on set.
In the video, the actors lip-synch audio from the TikTok account @bookclubwannabe, reacting to the book.
"Lights, camera, deception," the video caption read. "#TheHousemaidMovie -- now in production."
Watch the full video here.
The video also included the film's director, Paul Feig, and actors Brandon Sklenar and Michele Morrone.
The upcoming movie is based on author Freida McFadden's bestselling novel of the same name.
McFadden commented on the video, writing, "So excited!!!!!"
The logline for the film reads, "Sweeney will play Millie, a struggling young woman who is relieved to get a fresh start as a housemaid to Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew (Sklenar), an upscale, wealthy couple… but soon learns that the family's secrets are far more dangerous than her own."
The highly anticipated film is slated to arrive in theaters Dec. 25, 2025.