Plenty of exciting new titles are headed to Hulu this November.

"Welcome to Chippendales" is the streamer's new true-crime miniseries based on the story of Somen "Steve" Banerjee, the founder of Chippendales who orchestrated murder-for-hire plots.

Kumail Nanjiani commands the screen as Banerjee in the action-packed eight-episode series. Tune in to the two-episode premiere on Hulu on Nov. 22.

The star-studded cast also includes Murray Bartlett, Annaleigh Ashford, Juliette Lewis, Andrew Rannells, Dan Stevens, Quentin Plair, Robin de Jesús and Nicola Peltz Beckham.

Fans of the "Saw" franchise will also be thrilled to find seven films from the series are arriving on Hulu this November.

If you're looking for holiday content to celebrate the festive season there are plenty offerings there as well.

Hulu subscription plans start at $6.99 per month, and there is a bundle offer featuring Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

Check out the full list of Hulu's November arrivals below:

Nov. 1

"God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty" (2022)

"America's Next Top Model": Complete Season 23

"Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders": Complete Seasons 11 & 12

"Girl Code": Complete Seasons 1 & 2

"My Super Sweet 16": Complete Season 4 & 6

"Naruto Shippuden": Season 1, Episodes 366-377 (DUBBED)

"Punk'd": Complete Seasons 1 & 2

"True Life": Complete Seasons 11 & 12

"Undercover Boss": Complete Season 7 & 11

"Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens": Season 1C

"12 Dates Of Christmas" (2011)

"28 Weeks Later" (2007)

"8 Mile" (2002)

"A Merry Friggin' Christmas" (2014)

"Adaptation." (2002)

"Along Came Polly" (2004)

"Aquamarine" (2006)

"Baby Boy" (2001)

"Battle of the Year" (2013)

"Black Christmas" (2006)

"The Call" (2013)

"Can't Hardly Wait" (1998)

"Carpool" (1996)

"Cast Away"

"Catering Christmas" (2022)

"Christmas on the Farm" (2021)

"City of Angels" (1998)

"Dawn Of The Dead" (2004)

"Deck the Halls" (2011)

"Devil in a Blue Dress" (1995)

"Fools Rush In" (1997)

"Goodbye Lover" (1999)

"Guess Who's Coming to Christmas" (2013)

"Hall Pass" (2011)

"Horses of McBride" (2012)

"The Hundred-Foot Journey" (2014)

"I Am Not Your Negro" (2016)

"I Am Number Four" (2011)

"I Know What You Did Last Summer" (1997)

"I Still Know What You Did Last Summer" (1998)

"It's Christmas Carol!" (2012)

"The Jane Austen Book Club" (2007)

"Julie & Julia" (2009)

"Kollek" (1995)

"The Last Song" (2010)

"Legends Of The Fall" (1994)

"The Magic Crystal" (2011)

"Mama" (2013)

"Mamma Mia!" (2008)

"Mas Negro Que La Noche" (2014)

"Meet Joe Black" (1998)

"Mom and Dad" (2017)

"Mr. Popper's Penguins" (2010)

"My Bloody Valentine" (2009)

"My Scientology Movie" (2015)

"Nativity 3: Dude Where's My Donkey?!" (2014)

"Nativity Rocks!" (2018)

"The Net" (1995)

"Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist" (2008)

"Night Of The Living Dead" (1990)

"Norman" (2017)

"Not Another Teen Movie" (2001)

"Notting Hill" (1999)

"The Nutcracker" (1993)

"Oblivion" (2013)

"Office Space" (1999)

"Once Upon A Time In Mexico" (2003)

"Open Season 3" (2011)

"The Patriot" (2000)

"The Perfect Storm" (2000)

"Perks Of Being A Wall Flower" (2012)

"Poetic Justice" (1993)

"Punch-Drunk Love" (2002)

"The Raven" (2012)

"Santa Claus: The Movie" (1985)

"Santa Who?" (2000)

"Say Anything" (1989)

"Second Best" (1994)

"Secret Window" (2004)

"The Sessions" (2012)

"Shanghai Knights" (2003)

"Shaun Of The Dead" (2004)

"Silent Hill" (2006)

"Snakes On A Plane" (2006)

"Snowglobe" (2007)

"Sommersby" (1993)

"Spanglish" (2004)

"Still Alice" (2015)

"Stir Crazy" (1980)

"The Sweetest Thing" (2002)

"Talk To Her" (2002)

"Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines" (2003)

"Terminator Salvation" (2009)

"This Means War" (2010)

"The Three Stooges" (2011)

"Tootsie" (1982)

"Ultraviolet" (2006)

"Underworld" (2003)

"Underworld Evolution" (2006)

"Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans" (2009)

"Underworld Awakening" (2012)

"You Don't Mess With The Zohan" (2008)

Nov. 2

"Saw" (2004)

"Saw 2" (2005)

"Saw 3" (2006)

"Saw 4" (2007)

"Saw 5" (2008)

"Saw 6" (2009)

"Saw 3D" (2010)

Nov. 3

"Dreaming Walls" (2022)

Nov. 4

"Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War": Series Premiere (DUBBED)

"All I Want For Christmas" (2022)

"Christmas Child" (2004)

"Christmas on Repeat" (2022)

"Funny Thing About Love" (2021)

"Good Neighbor" (2022)

"Menorah In The Middle" (2022)

"My Christmas Fiancé" (2022)

"Noelle" (2007)

"Passion of the Christ" (2004)

"Santa Games" (2022)

"Saving Christmas" (2014)

Nov. 7

"Nektronic" (2018)

Nov. 8

"War Dogs" (2016)

Nov. 9

"All Rise: Season 3A"

Nov. 10

"Warm Bodies" (2013)

Nov. 11

"Code Name Banshee" (2022)

"First Love" (2022)

"Fruitvale Station" (2013)

"Pil's Adventure" (2021)

Nov. 13

"A Merry Christmas Wish" (2022)

"Catch the Fair One" (2021)

Nov. 15

"10.0 Earthquake" (2014)

"12 Pups of Christmas" (2018)

"2:22" (2017)

"A Christmas Movie Christmas" (2019)

"Christmas Crush" (2019)

"Christmas Perfection" (2018)

"Every Other Holiday" (2018)

"Georgia Rule" (2007)

"Ghost Team: Unrated" (2016)

"Mistletoe & Menorahs" (2021)

"The Dinner" (2017)

Nov. 16

"Where is Private Dulaney?": Complete Limited Series

"Johnny English Strikes Again" (2018)

Nov. 17

"Dragons: The Nine Realms": Complete Season 4

"FX's Fleishman is in Trouble": Series Premiere

"Country Chrstmas Album" (2018)

"My Old School" (2022)

"The Spruces and the Pines" (2017)

Nov. 18

"An En Vogue Christmas" (2014)

"The Forgiven" (2022)

"Merry Kissmas" (2015)

Nov. 20

"Dual" (2022)

Nov. 21

"Death in the Dorms": Complete Limited Series

Nov. 22

"Welcome to Chippendales": Two-Episode Series Premiere

Nov. 24

"A Christmas Winter Song" (2021)

"A Unicorn for Christmas" (2021)

"Merry Kiss Cam" (2022)

Nov. 25

"The Croods: Family Tree": Complete Season 5

"A Snow White Christmas" (2018)

"Four Cousins and a Christmas" (2021)

"The Immaculate Room" (2022)

"Wrong Place" (2022)

Nov. 26

"A Banquet" (2021)

"Alone Together" (2022)

"How to Please a Woman" (2022)

Nov. 29

"Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne": Complete Season 1

"Christmas at the Drive-In" (2022)