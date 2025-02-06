Irv Gotti, the music producer best known for co-founding the Murder Inc. record label that helped launch the careers of rapper Ja Rule and singer Ashanti, has died at age 54.
Def Jam Recordings, the parent label of Murder Inc., first confirmed Gotti's death in a post on Instagram Wednesday night.
"His contributions … helped pave the way for the next generation of artists and producers, a force that reshaped the soundscape of hip hop and R&B," the post said, in part.
Gotti's family released a statement later Thursday, confirming his death the day before.
"Surrounded by family and friends, he departed this world, leaving behind a legacy that will forever resonate in the hearts of those who knew him and the countless lives he touched," the family statement read. "Our dad was an incredible man, a true visionary who transformed the hip-hop industry and changed the game for artists and fans alike. His passion for music and dedication to his craft inspired many, and his contributions will continue to influence future generations."
Gotti's son, Sonny Lorenzo, also posted a statement on Instagram: "I wish we had more time together but I know you’re in a better place… You would’ve been an amazing grandfather. I cherish all the great moments we had together," it read in part. "I know you’re smiling down on us with Poppi right now! Please watch over & guide us in the right direction! I still NEED you by my side. Love you Dad! I’m going to miss you so much!!"
No cause of death for Gotti was given. He suffered a minor stroke in spring 2024 as a result of diabetes complications.
Born Irving Domingo Lorenzo Jr., Gotti started his music career producing tracks for Jay-Z, Fat Joe, DMX and others before launching Murder Inc. Records with his brother, Chris Gotti, in 1998. The label kickstarted the careers of Ja Rule, who was the first artist the label signed, as well as Ashanti, Charli Baltimore and Lloyd.
He also produced songs for artists including Jennifer Lopez, Jay-Z, Kanye West and Fat Joe, among others.
In later years, Gotti turned to producing for television, including the 2022 BET docuseries "The Murder Inc Story," about the rise and fall of his label.
"His creative genius and unwavering dedication to culture birthed countless hits, defining an era of music that continues to resonate with fans worldwide" the Def Jam post said.
ABC News' Jessica Gorman contributed to this report.