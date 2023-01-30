Michael Jackson's life story will be hitting the big screen and his nephew Jaafar Jackson will help tell it.

Lionsgate announced Jaafar, the 26-year-old son of ﻿Jermaine Jackson, will play the legendary singer in the ﻿Michael Jackson﻿ biopic, "Michael."

"Jaafar embodies my son," Michael Jackson's mother, ﻿Katherine Jackson﻿, said in a statement. "It’s so wonderful to see him carry on the Jackson legacy of entertainers and performers."

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Michael Jackson performs at the Super Bowl XXVII Halftime show at the Rose Bowl, Jan. 31, 1993, in Pasadena, Calif.

Graham King, producer of "Bohemian Rhapsody," obtained the rights from Jackson's estate to make a movie about the late King of Pop, including the rights to all of his music. King reportedly held a global casting call to find the right actor to portray Michael Jackson before ultimately settling on Jaafar Jackson.

Editor's Picks

"I met Jaafar over two years ago and was blown away by the way he organically personifies the spirit and personality of Michael," he said. "It was something so powerful that even after conducting a worldwide search, it was clear that he is the only person to take on this role."

Jaafar Jackson is the second youngest son of legendary singer Jermaine Jackson, the older brother of Michael Jackson.

Director Antoine Fuqua, who helmed "Training Day" and the Will Smith film "Emancipation," ﻿also confirmed the casting on social media and shared a glimpse of Jaafar Jackson practicing for his upcoming role.

"Proud to announce @jaafarjackson as Michael -- the motion picture event that explores the journey of the man who became the King of Pop. Coming soon," he wrote.

Lionsgate is working with Jackson's estate on the project. While it is unknown how far the movie will explore the unsavory allegations made against the pop star, the studio said in a statement "Michael" will "give audiences the never-before-told and in-depth portrayal of the complicated man who became the King of Pop."