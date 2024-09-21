Javier Bardem pays tribute to Penélope Cruz while accepting San Sebastian Lifetime Achievement Award
Actor Javier Bardem expressed heartfelt gratitude toward his wife, Penélope Cruz, as he accepted the prestigious Donostia Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2024 San Sebastian Film Festival.
Taking to the stage to accept the award on Friday, Bardem became emotional as he praised Cruz for her unwavering support and love.
"To a woman who I love and who I've shared a life with, I want to thank and give my deep gratitude for the human being you are," Bardem said during his acceptance speech.
The actor, known for his roles in "Dune 2" and "Vicky Cristina Barcelona," in which he starred with Cruz, highlighted Cruz's dedication to their family and those around her. "You can be responsible for life, the life of your children, the life of your family, your mother, your friends, the life of others, the many people that you don't know that you suffer for and you take care of, and undoubtedly the life of this gentleman who's here, who loves you and thanks you very much for it," he added.
Bardem received the honor from his siblings, Monica and Carlos Bardem, making the moment even more significant for the actor. "San Sebastian is a place where 30 years ago, I won an award that I still don't believe they gave to me, and I'm here now receiving this one from my brother and sister, who I love and admire," he said.
The couple has been married since 2010.