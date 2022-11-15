Jay Leno is recovering after suffering burns to his face and hands in a gasoline accident in his garage over the weekend.

In a statement issued by the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital in Los Angeles, the comedian and former "Tonight Show" host shared an update on his condition and recovery.

"Jay wants everyone to know that he is in stable condition and receiving treatment at the Grossman Burn Center for burns that he received to his face and hands from a gasoline accident in his garage over the weekend," the statement, which was obtained by ABC News, read.

"He is in good humor and is touched by all the inquiries into his condition and well wishes," the statement continued. "He wants to let everyone know he is doing well and is in 'the best burn center in the United States.'"

In a separate statement, Leno said, "I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet."

Few confirmed details are available on the accident. TMZ reported earlier on Monday that the comedian suffered burns to the left side of his face.