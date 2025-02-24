Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola is going to be a mom.
The "Jersey Shore" alum took to Instagram to share that she and her fiancé, Justin May, are expecting their first child together after past experiences of infertility.
"We've been keeping a little secret..," the couple captioned their joint post, which included photos of them holding a sonogram and revealed a due date of August for their bundle of joy.
"After struggling through years of infertility, this is the absolute greatest blessing we could ever possibly ask for!" they wrote. "We are so thrilled to finally be able to share the news of our little miracle with you all! Our hearts have never been so full of love, we can't wait to meet you baby!"
With fans and friends alike celebrating the couple's news in the comments, Giancola shared a message of thanks for those showing support to her and May.
"We wish we could write to you all separately to just say thank you!! Seriously your comments have brought tears to my eyes," she wrote in an Instagram story. "We are so grateful for all your prayers throughout our journey, thank you all! If you're struggling through infertility, don't give up! Miracles do happen!!"
Giancola and May got engaged in March 2024, with the reality star sharing the news in an Instagram post at the time.
Later, in a November 2024 episode of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation," Giancola opened up about what May means to her.
"Justin coming into my life made my life a million times better. He is just everything I could ever ask for in a man," she said in the episode, adding, "I just love and adore him so much."