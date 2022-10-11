Jessica Simpson has announced exciting news about her bestselling memoir, "Open Book."

A half-hour scripted pilot of the author, actress and singer's memoir, published in 2020, has been ordered by Amazon Freevee.

Simpson shared her excitement and gratitude in an Instagram post on Tuesday announcing the upcoming project.

"'Open Book' has opened the door to all of my wildest dreams as an artist, author and entertainer," she wrote. "This project holds my heart completely, infatuates my mind on every level, and deeply seduces my soul to the core."

"I have spoken about determined patience frequently," she continued. "Not until now, in this very moment do I get to share the reward of how it feels on this side of the rainbow."

The show will star actress Katelyn Tarver as Sadie Sparrow, a pop star who is navigating fame and starting to embrace her wild side along the way, and actor John Stamos as Butch, an older artist who has fallen from grace after living it up in the spotlight and is now writing songs with Sparrow.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images, FILE Jessica Simpson attends Create & Cultivate Los Angeles at Rolling Greens Los Angeles, Feb 22, 2020, in Los Angeles.

Simpson, who will also serve as an executive producer for the project, expressed her approval of the casting in her Instagram post. "@KatelynTarver, it is an honor to find myself in your eyes," she wrote. "It is your time to shine beautiful."

Addressing Stamos, Simpson added, "I am so grateful to work alongside a legend, but even more so, I am VERY ready to watch you break the mold as Butch Thorne, always makin us swoon!"

The scripted pilot will be written by Tom Kapinos ("Californication," "Lucifer"). Simpson said she has long been a fan of the writer and producer, who also worked previously on "Dawson's Creek."

"I have been obsessed with @tomkapinos as much as any artist or literary student has been since the days of HS being a 'Dawson's Creek' fan geek-to my personal coming of age years of self discovery a bit later in life after divorce watchin' the PILOT BIBLE of 'Californication' in 2007!" Simpson wrote in the caption of her post on Tuesday.

"All [stars] have aligned for what is to come with a dream team and the very best of the best in this business!"

Simpson also praised the show's director and executive producer Adam Bernstein ("Californication," "Billions"), writing that Bernstein "has an artistic capability to make you feel every emotion in less than 30 mins with his dynamic range that is beyond measure leavin' you obsessive."