Singer and new mother Jessie J opened up about her postpartum recovery journey in a new Instagram post on Thursday.
“Your body was a home for someone else to live in for 9 months. Your organs have moved and need to find their way back to where they were before… Your body is working the hardest it has ever worked,” the singer wrote on the social media site. “You are exhausted but you are magical. You grew a whole human.”
The caption accompanied a photo showing the 35-year-old singer in a pair of black underwear, which she said was taken 11 days after giving birth to her son, Sky Safir Cornish Colman, last month.
She added that her body looks “pretty much the same” at 35 days postpartum.
“I LOVE my body. It has given me the most magical roommate inside and outside of my body,” the singer continued in her caption. “And when it’s ready and able to change again it will. Whatever that looks like. I’m here for it.”
According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the postpartum period is defined as the 12 weeks following the birth of a child. During this time, postpartum is often called the "fourth trimester" by medical experts because a woman's body is still undergoing hormonal and physical changes and recovering physically from giving birth, whether by vaginal delivery or cesarean section.
Doctors often recommend women do postpartum checkups to make sure they are healing “physically, mentally and emotionally,” and stress the importance of asking for help when needed, according to the ACOG website.
- 1
- 2
- 3February 7, 2023
Jessie J, who previously suffered a miscarriage, went on to share a message of grace to “anyone else that needs to read this.”
“Take your time. Be easy on yourself, your body AND your mind. Remember you are in recovery and don’t forget to also remind those around you,” she wrote. “Celebrate your new body. It HAD to change.”
ABC News’ Katie Kindelan contributed to this report.