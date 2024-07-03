BTS members Jimin and Jung Kook are starring in their own travel reality show for Disney+.
The show, titled "Are You Sure?!", debuts Aug. 8 on the streaming platform. It was filmed in 2023 and follows the pair as they travel all around the world to three specific locations: New York state in the United States, Jeju Island in South Korea and Sapporo in Japan.
The eight-part series will show the singers eating, shopping, cooking, camping, canoeing, swimming and road-tripping in a variety of scenic locations during different seasons of the year.
According to a press release, the series will "give a deeper look into Jimin and Jung Kook's undeniable chemistry and endearing friendship as they bond over a variety of unforgettable moments throughout the trip immersing in different cultures, exploring various action-packed activities, and trying out local cuisines."
New episodes will be released every Thursday through Sept. 19.