"Today's matinee of 'Prima Facie' was halted approximately 10 minutes into the performance after Jodie Comer had difficulty breathing due to the poor air quality in New York City because of smoke from the Canadian wildfires," the play's reps said in a statement obtained by ABC Audio. "The performance started again from the top with understudy Dani Arlington going on for Ms. Comer in the role of Tessa."