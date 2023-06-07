The matinee show of Broadway's "Prima Facie" was paused briefly on Wednesday afternoon when actress Jodie Comer began experiencing breathing problems due to New York City's poor air quality.

"Today's matinee of 'Prima Facie' was halted approximately 10 minutes into the performance after Jodie Comer had difficulty breathing due to the poor air quality in New York City because of smoke from the Canadian wildfires," the play's reps said in a statement obtained by ABC Audio. "The performance started again from the top with understudy Dani Arlington going on for Ms. Comer in the role of Tessa."

"Prima Facie" is a one-woman play by Suzie Miller. Comer stars in the show as Tessa.

PHOTO: Jodie Comer is seen, June 6, 2023, in New York.
Jodie Comer is seen, June 6, 2023, in New York.
The play has been nominated for four Tony Awards, including best actress.

The Wednesday evening show of "Hamilton" was also postponed to tomorrow due to the poor air quality.

Wildfires in Canada are currently creating poor air quality conditions in parts of the U.S., and smoke from the fires has engulfed the skies over much of the Northeast, prompting serious air quality alerts in at least 16 states.

In New York City, a dense blanket of smoke swept the area, casting the region in a hazy orange glow on Wednesday. Cities such as Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and Columbus, Ohio, have also suffered poor air quality due to the fires.