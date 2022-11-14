Joe Jonas stars in the upcoming Korean War drama "Devotion" and credits his wife Sophie Turner for helping him prepare for such a serious acting role.

Jonas told ﻿Mr Porter that preparing for his role as aviator Marty "Skip" Goode in "﻿Devotion"﻿ wasn't easy because it was a completely different animal than his prior acting gigs. He starred on the Disney Channel show "Jonas" and the "Camp Rock" movies.

"The style is obviously different," he began. "Disney is slapstick and loud -- the more Blippi you can be the better. I had to unlearn that. Everything is 10 steps back, even every facial reaction."

He turned to his wife -- "the best acting coach ever" -- to help him prepare for the role. Jonas said Turner would run lines with him while "Devotion" was in production.

The ﻿Jonas Brothers member ﻿also revealed he took inspiration from Oscar-winning actor ﻿Matthew McConaughey. "He's a dragon slayer," Jonas said. "[McConaughey would] share stories about the extremes he would go to to feel what his characters feel, standing barefoot on the ledge of a 20-story building, his feet bleeding. I knew I wasn't going to be able to go to his level, but for me, it meant I had to step up."

Elsewhere in the interview, Jonas shared why he tends to remain tight-lipped on his marriage with Turner.

"I want to feel like an open book, but when we started dating, I realized that I didn't have a ton of stuff that was just for me," he said. "And in the end, it makes me a better person to have something for myself."