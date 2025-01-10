John Mayer is sharing a message of support for those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires, along with a touching reflection on the significance of irreplaceable personal items and heirlooms many have lost.
In a moving Instagram post, the singer shared the heartbreaking reality that many victims are going through during this devastating time.
The post, which had an image of a folder that holds photos of his father, which he said was "the most valuable thing" he owns, stands for "the 'documents' you read about people taking from their homes."
"When you hear someone say they've lost everything in a fire, this is much of that everything, if not all of it," Mayer wrote. "Those who say they'll be okay still have their folders and their albums. Those who are inconsolable have lost them."
He continued, "Just behind the immeasurable loss of life is the loss of the proof of life."
Mayer went on and shared a prayer for those who have lost everything.
"I don't practice prayer but tonight I will say one for everyone who no longer has these items," he said. "It's not about the art and the collectibles. It's the photos, the letters, the class rings, the eyeglasses and the things we keep to remind us that those we loved were here."
Mayer's message comes as thousands of firefighters in Los Angeles continue to battle at least five wildfires in the area. At least 10 have died in the fires that broke out earlier this week.
The largest, the Palisades fire, in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, spread over 19,000 acres. It destroyed thousands of structures and is eight percent contained.
Meanwhile, the Eaton fire, located in Altadena, has burned more than 13,000 acres and more than 7,000 structures are believed to be damaged or destroyed. It is being described as the second most destructive fire in California history.
Amid the fire's destruction, 153,000 residents were ordered to evacuate and nearly 167,000 residents have received evacuation warnings. Among those who have evacuated or have lost their homes in the fires, were Hollywood stars, including Cameron Mathison, Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Jennifer Grey and more.
Mayer, who assured his followers in the comments section that he and his home are safe, ended his post by saying, "May those who have lost so much find some semblance of hope and support from their family and friends," he added. "Stay safe, look out for yourself and for one another, and trust that humanity and all it entails, though sometimes hard to see, is alive and well. This is truly devastating."