Jon Landau, the film producer who won an Oscar for "Titanic" and who also produced "Avatar" and "Avatar: The Way of Water," has died, according to his family.
Landau passed away in Los Angeles on July 5, according to his obituary. He was 63.
"The Avatar family grieves the loss of our friend and leader. His legacy is not just the films he produced, but the personal example he set — indomitable, caring, inclusive, tireless, insightful and utterly unique," Landau's longtime collaborator James Cameron -- who directed "Titanic" and the "Avatar" films -- said in a statement.
"He produced great films, not by wielding power but by spreading warmth and the joy of making cinema. He inspired us all to be and to bring our best, every day. I have lost a dear friend, and my closest collaborator of 31 years. A part of myself has been torn away," Cameron said.
The films Landau produced with Cameron were three of the four highest grossing films of all time, with "Titanic" and the two "Avatar" movies each grossing over $2 billion.
He "devoted his career to bringing that sense of wonder to global audiences and to everything he touched. Landau championed filmmaking, the importance of the theatrical experience, and the power of storytelling to bring people together," his obituary said.
"Jon was a visionary whose extraordinary talent and passion brought some of the most unforgettable stories to life on the big screen. His remarkable contributions to the film industry have left an indelible mark, and he will be profoundly missed. He was an iconic and successful producer yet an even better person and a true force of nature who inspired all around him," said Alan Bergman, co-chairman of Disney Entertainment.
Landau was also a producer on the third film in the "Avatar" film series which is slated for a 2025 release.
"Words are hard to put together right now, your passing is hitting really hard. You are leaving us too soon, my thoughts are with you and your family right now," "Avatar" star Zoe Saldana said on Instagram.
"Your legacy will continue to inspire us and guide us in our journey," she continued.
Born in New York City, Landau attended the University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts. He served as executive vice president of feature production at 20th Century Fox and later became chief operating officer at Cameron's Lightstorm Entertainment.
In the 1990s, Landau co-produced "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" and "Dick Tracy." He later produced Steven Soderbergh's "Solaris" and "Alita: Battle Angel," directed by Robert Rodriguez.
Landau is survived by his wife of almost 40 years, Julie Landau, and their two sons, Jamie Landau and Jodie Landau. He is also survived by his two sisters Tina Landau and Kathy Landau, his brother Les Landau, and a large extended family.