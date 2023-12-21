The cast of "The Joy Luck Club" reunited to recreate an iconic photo 30 years after the film's release.

Ming-Na Wen took to Instagram this week to share a video of her and former castmates Tamlyn Tomita, Lauren Tom and Rosalind Chao posing together in the same way they did for a snapshot for the 1993 landmark film.

"Kicking off the holidays with my #JoyLuckClub sisters!" the "Mulan" voice actress captioned the clip. "Happy Holidays!!💚❤️💚#FriendsForever."

Tamlyn Tomita, Rosalind Chao, Ming-Na Wen, and Lauren Tom in "The Joy Luck Club," 1993. Buena Vista Pictures

Tamlyn Tomita, Rosalind Chao, Ming-Na Wen, and Lauren Tom recreate their recreate the photo from "The Joy Luck Club" 30 years later in a video posted to Instagram, Dec. 19, 2023. Ming-Na Wen/Instagram

The foursome reunited earlier this year to celebrate Wen receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"The Joy Luck Club," based on Amy Tan's 1989 novel of the same name, tells the story of four Chinese immigrant mothers and their four Chinese American daughters as they discuss the generational and cultural gap over mahjong.

The film was the first major studio movie with a predominantly Asian American cast and the only one until "Crazy Rich Asians" came along in 2018, 25 years later.