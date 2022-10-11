Actress Kaley Cuoco is pregnant.

The "Big Bang Theory" and "The Flight Attendant" star announced the news Tuesday in an Instagram post featuring photos of herself and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, who is also an actor.

"💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕," Cuoco wrote in the caption. "Beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓 you @tommypelphrey !!!"

The series of photos included images of Cuoco and Pelphrey holding a slice of cake with pink frosting inside, posing with mugs that say "mama bear" and "papa bear," and an image of Cuoco holding up pregnancy tests.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/HBO/Getty Images, FILE Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco at San Vicente Bungalows on September 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.

Pelphrey also shared similar photos of himself and Cuoco on Instagram.