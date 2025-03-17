Karlie Kloss is expanding her family.
On Monday, the supermodel announced that she is expecting her third child with husband Joshua Kushner.
Kloss took to Instagram to share photos of her belly and sweet images of her two sons, Elijah Jude, 1, and Levi Joseph, 4.
Kloss' friends and fellow celebrities flooded the comments section of her post with well-wishes, including Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian and more.
Her husband also commented with a smiling face and hearts emoji.
In 2023, Kloss revealed she was expecting her second child at the Met Gala.
She shared an Instagram post showing off her pregnancy and captioned the post, "baby's first Met."
Last year, she told Vogue that being a mom is "the greatest experience in my life."
"I mean, maybe it's the hormones, but it just gives me the greatest joy every single day to wake up and have these two little delicious humans whom I just love so much," she said.
Kloss and Kushner tied the knot in October 2018.