Katy Perry was joined by a very special audience member during the Mother's Day episode of "American Idol": her daughter Daisy Dove.
The pop superstar's 3-year-old kiddo was spotted sitting with her dad, "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor Orlando Bloom, in the audience for the singing competition show's Disney Night episode on May 12.
Given the theme of the evening, Perry was dressed as Cinderella -- which was revealed during a magical transformation.
Perry also marked Mother's Day by sharing an Instagram post reflecting on her pregnancy with her bundle of joy.
"Today I told my mother that the day I realized how much she loved me is the day I had my own daughter, Daisy Dove," the "Firework" singer wrote in the caption. "There is nothing like a Mother's love... never take it for granted... Happy Mother's Day to all the others and caretakers -- any way you come."
Perry shared a photo of her positive pregnancy test, a clip of when she heard Daisy Dove's heartbeat for the first time during an ultrasound and various baby bump photos.
Also included in the Instagram post were a FaceTime screenshot of the moment Perry told Bloom she was pregnant while he was filming in Prague as well as a video of when she told fellow "American Idol" judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie she was going to be a mother while shooting the show in Hawaii.
Disney is the parent company of "Good Morning America," and ABC News.