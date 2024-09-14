Kelly Ripa is reminiscing about her summer adventures and giving fans a glimpse into her family’s fun-filled vacation.
On Sept. 12, the talk show host took to Instagram to post a delightful carousel of 20 photos that capture the highlights of her summer. "#TBT summertime edition. 20 pics of people, places and things 🌴🏝️," she captioned the post.
The photos showcased moments from her trip to Disneyland, where Ripa, her husband Mark Consuelos, and their daughter Lola enjoyed the magic of the theme park.
One standout shot from the collection showed the trio in full thrill mode on the Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: Breakout! ride at Disneyland’s California Adventure.
Ripa also included solo shots of herself soaking up the sun, along with a photo of Lola sunbathing.
During her visit to California, Ripa was inducted as a Disney Legend at the 2023 Disney Legends Awards, an accolade she was both humbled and emotional to receive. "I owe everything to Disney," Ripa said during her acceptance speech.
The award recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the Disney legacy. Ripa has been a longtime part of the Disney family through her work on "Live" and various other projects.
Ripa has been hosting "Live" for over 20 years.