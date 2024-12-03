Kendrick Lamar and SZA are hitting the big stage.
The rapper and singer announced on Tuesday the Grand National Tour, heading to 19 stadiums across North America in spring 2025.
The trek will kick off April 19 at Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium and conclude June 18 at Washington D.C.'s Northwest Stadium. Along the way, Lamar and SZA will hit Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium, San Francisco's Oracle Park, East Rutherford, New Jersey's MetLife Stadium and more.
Presale for the show will kick off Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. local time. The general sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. local time on grandnationaltour.com.
Lamar's tour announcement arrives after the surprise release of his latest album "GNX," which sees SZA featured on songs "Gloria" and "Luther."
Among the Billboard Hot 100 charting hits from Lamar's latest album are "Squabble Up," "TV Off" featuring Lefty Gunplay, "Wacced Out Murals," "Luther" and "Hey Now."
Also charting is Lamar's previous single "Not Like Us," which has been named Apple Music's Top Song of 2024: Global. It's his biggest hit to date in Apple Music history.