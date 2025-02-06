Kendrick Lamar is speaking about what it means to be headlining Super Bowl LIX halftime show on Sunday.
While speaking at the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX halftime show press conference Thursday, Lamar said the opportunity to headline as a hip-hop artist means "everything" to him.
"It puts the culture on the forefront where it needs to be, and not minimized to just a catchy song or verse," he told Apple Music. "This is a true art form. So to represent it on this type of stage is everything that I’ve worked for and everything that I believe in as far the culture."
Lamar said this is an opportunity he would have never expected earlier in his career.
"I wasn't thinking 'bout no Super Bowl," said Lamar when asked if he had ever anticipated his upcoming performance in his early years. "The passion I have now is still the passion I had then, and I think that carried on to the Super Bowl."
Lamar also spoke about working with SZA, who will join him on stage on Sunday.
"Watching her career and where she has come from, it's amazing to see. I get to finally see how certain individuals see me come up in the process," he said. "I understood that process, though, of wanting to be great." He added he is "honored to be next to a talent."
The rapper said above all else, fans can look forward to his delivery of a story. "I think I've always been very open about storytelling through all my catalog and my history of music, and I've always had a passion about bringing that on whatever stage I'm on...I like to always carry on that sense of, you know, make people listen but also see and think a little," he said.
Lamar said he is preparing for the big show by focusing less on the optics and more on perfecting his craft, just as he did 10 years ago. "I gotta look at myself in the mirror rather than looking at crowd, fame or the attention," he said.
The Pulitzer Prize winner performed as part of the halftime show for Super Bowl LVI, which was headlined by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent and Mary J. Blige.
Lamar was announced as the halftime performer in a short clip posted to social media in September. In the announcement video, Lamar stands by a football passing machine before announcing his Super Bowl performance. "Meet me in New Orleans," he said in the announcement.
Last month, Lamar announced that SZA would be joining him on stage in New Orleans as special guest for the event. The two artists are set to tour together in Spring 2025 and recently worked together on multiple songs featured on Lamar's latest album "GNX" which he released in November.
The "good kid, m.A.A.d city" rapper is coming off a hugely successful night at the Grammys, winning five awards for his song "Not Like Us," including record of the year, song of the year and best rap song. The new trophies brought the artist to 22 total Grammy wins.
Lamar will take the stage mid-way through the Kansas City Chiefs matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.