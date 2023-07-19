Kenneth Branagh is back as legendary detective Hercule Poirot in the trailer to "A Haunting in Venice."
The film, based on Agatha Christie's 1969 novel "Hallowe'en Party," is the actor and director's latest adaptation of a Christie work following 2017's "Murder on the Orient Express" and 2022's " Death on the Nile."
Like the previous hits, "A Haunting in Venice" has an impressive cast that includes Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan and "Yellowstone" favorite Kelly Reilly.
Set in post-World War II Venice on All Hallows' Eve, the film sees Poirot coming out of retirement to solve a mystery, prompted by Fey's character who wants him to discredit a psychic, played by Yeoh.
The two join a séance during which someone is murdered, leading the detective to shut everyone inside a creepy mansion.
"Somebody is dead. No one shall leave this place until I know who did it," he maintains.
As Poirot looks for a "rational answer," he also begins to doubt his skepticism: Was the murderer among the living, or have "the living been killed by the dead"?
The film, also starring Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Riccardo Scamarcio and "Belfast" standout Jude Hill, premieres in theaters Sept. 15.
