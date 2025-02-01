Kerry Washington rang in her 48th birthday on Friday, surrounded by close friends.
The "Scandal" star turned to her close-knit circle, including Jessica Alba, for a special gathering that was more than just a birthday bash -- it was a night of connection and intention-setting.
Alba shared a carousel of photos and videos from the evening on Instagram on Friday, revealing a ceremony led by Jill Wintersteen, founder of Spirit Daughter.
The actress and entrepreneur captioned the post:
"Happy Born Day to my girl @kerrywashington 🥳🎂 There’s nothing like that fill-your-cup type of girls’ night 💗 Under the energy of the #NewMoon in Aquarius ♒️, we came together for a beautiful ceremony led by Jill, founder of @spiritdaughter 🌑✨ New moons are a time for fresh starts, setting intentions, and calling in new possibilities—and this night was just that. We connected, manifested, released what no longer serves us, and tapped into our power and highest vibration 💫🧘🏽♀️🪷."
"Feeling extra grateful - to more nights like these ✨🫶🏽," she ended the caption.
Washington herself took to Instagram to share her own perspective on the milestone, posting a few photos and reflecting on recent current events.
"It’s my birthday!!!!!!!!!!! 🎈 🥳😍😜 Which for me is always a time for reflection and healing! But truth be told, in Los Angeles right now, it feels like we are ALL needing to do a lot of that. It’s amazing how loss or even the threat of loss can remind you of what matters most. I mean… January has been NO JOKE! These are treacherous times. For so many of us. All over the country. And to get through it, we are going to have to double down on finding and nurturing community."
With the recent devastating fires in Los Angeles weighing on her heart, Washington used her birthday as a platform for giving back.
She encouraged her followers to donate to Altadena Girls, an organization dedicated to helping young girls rebuild their community. In a generous gesture, she promised to match all donations made on her birthday.
"Today, my heart is with the many people here in LA that have lost soooooo much in these devastating fires. So, for my birthday wish, I’d love for you to consider donating to @altadenagirls, an amazing organization helping young girls to rebuild a historic community in need of our love… Any amount means so much—to them and to me. ❤️ AND I WILL MATCH YOUR DONATIONS TODAY!"