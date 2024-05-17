A new trailer for Kevin Costner's epic Western "Horizon: An American Saga" debuted online Friday.
The clip begins with a tense scene between characters played by Jamie Campbell Bower and Costner, with the former pointing out that the latter "ain't from here," before offering a threat veiled as advice.
"I will tell you this," Bower says. "In these territories, men will come try you. They will take from you until you are wiped clean from this land. I'm just saying that's something you might wanna keep in mind."
Costner draws his gun and replies simply, "You think?"
Amid sweeping shots of the American West, we later see Costner looking at a flyer advertising a town called Horizon, billed as a somewhere where one can procure a home. He calls it "the place I might be able to see myself."
After a montage of moments from the film highlighting the all-star ensemble cast -- including Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Luke Wilson and more -- another character tries to square off against Costner, and things don't end well.
"You be careful. Someone's gonna take that gun and rap you with it," the person tells Costner.
Costner, who has been walking away up to this point, turns slowly and replies, "What?" before pummeling the guy, saying, "We talked enough."
Chapter one of "Horizon: An American Saga" will be released on June 28. Chapter two will hit theaters on Aug. 16.