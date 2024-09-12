King Charles hugs New Zealand women's rugby player
Aaron Chown/PA via AP
King Charles III got a heartwarming surprise from the New Zealand Women's rugby team at their meeting in Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.
Upon meeting the 75-year-old monarch, the team asked if they could get a hug to which he said, "why not?"
The group hug prompted a big smile from King Charles and drew a witty response.
"It's like being flattened by a scrum," he said of the similarity to the tactical move on a rugby pitch.
Charles thanked the team for the hug and said it was, “very healing.”
The New Zealand Black Ferns were in London to play England’s Red Roses.