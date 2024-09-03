Barbie is celebrating its 65th anniversary with four new doughnuts with unique designs at Krispy Kreme that customers can treat themselves to.
Barbie has partnered with Krispy Kreme for the "Barbie x Krispy Kreme Collection," which begins on Sept. 3. It features a limited-edition Barbie box and four new Barbie-inspired donuts, and it will be available until Sept. 15.
"Bringing together flavor and style with four NEW dreamy flavors," Krispy Kreme said in an Instagram caption on Tuesday.
The four new doughnuts include:
The Barbie Pink Doughnut: The original glazed doughnut piped with pink buttercream, sprinkled with sparkly pink sugar, and topped with Barbie signature sunglasses.
Malibu Dream Party Doughnut: Unglazed shell doughnut filled with Cake Batter Kreme dipped in Malibu blue icing and sparkly graham sand, topped with Malibu DreamHouse piece, and piped with a white cloud.
Barbie Sweet 65th Doughnut: The original glazed doughnut is dipped in chocolate icing and sprinkled with Barbie Sweet 65th sprinkles.
Barbie Berries 'N Kreme Doughnut: Unglazed shell doughnut filled with Strawberry Kreme, dipped in white icing, drizzled with purple and pink buttercream, and topped with a Barbie Heart.
"We're excited to celebrate the Barbie brand's 65th birthday with a collaboration that's full of fun and flavor. We're bringing Barbie's iconic fashions to life through delicious doughnuts that are sure to thrill Barbie and Krispy Kreme fans alike," said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, in a statement.
The collection allows the two brands to " immediately spark joy and elicit sweet memories. Krispy Kreme is the perfect partner to join us, inviting fans across generations to enjoy the perfect blend of flavor and style, with nods to Barbie sprinkled into every bite," Meredith Norrie, the vice president of global licensing and consumer products for Mattel, said in a statement.