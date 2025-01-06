Kristen Bell caught Dax Shepard performing a delicate multi-task on Sunday night.
A video shared by Golden Globe nominee Bell, the actor and podcast host's wife, shows Shepard attending the Golden Globes while laser-focused on his phone, where he streamed the Detroit Lions playing the Minnesota Vikings.
The video begins with a shot of "Captain America: Brave New World" co-stars Harrison Ford and Anthony Mackie presenting the night's award for best motion picture (animated).
Next, the camera pans to Shepard, looking straight down, where his phone is propped between his legs, streaming the Lions and Vikings' game.
"#priorities," Bell captioned the video. Adding "#detroitlions," to the video of Shepard, who is from Michigan.
Bell was nominated for the Golden Globe for best performance by a female actor in a television series (musical or comedy) for her role as Joanne in the comedy series "Nobody Wants This," which covers the story of Bell's character falling in love with a rabbi named Noah, played by Adam Brody. Jean Smart ultimately won the award for her performance in "Hacks."
Brody was also nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance.
Bell, who has been married to Shepard since 2013, shares two daughters with the "Armchair Expert" podcast host.