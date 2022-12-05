Maren Morris' final Humble Quest Tour stop at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, over the weekend took place just steps from the city's Lower Broadway honky-tonk and bar strip -- but Morris had a different kind of Broadway mind during her set that night.

The singer treated fans to a rendition of "For Good" from the long-running Broadway musical "Wicked", with a special assist: Morris brought Kristin Chenoweth to the stage for a duet.

"Never getting over this," Morris gushed after the fact, sharing a video from their performance on her social media pages.

Chenoweth also shared a video of the performance on her Instagram account. She captioned her post, "There are some moments you'll never forget. This is one of them. Gulp. I love you, @marenmorris 💗💗💗 #ForGood #HumbleQuest"

Chenoweth, of course, is more than familiar with the songs from "Wicked" -- she originated the role of Glinda when "Wicked" first premiered on Broadway in 2003.

Chenoweth is also a big fan of Morris and has been a vocal supporter of the country star over the past few months, as Morris opened up on social media about her dreams of acting in the newest Broadway iteration of "Wicked."

Over the summer, Morris shared her audition tape for "Wicked" with her fans, saying that she identifies "heavily" with the character of Elphaba -- aka the Wicked Witch of the West.

Test shot for my self tape audition.



The THEATRE dah-ling



IS JUMPING OUT. 💚



Honestly, even if I don't get the part, this was so fun and I bought a freakin' backdrop off Amazon. 😂🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/1cLze6qFYC — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) May 22, 2022

In August, Morris told fans that she was "in tears" after getting a callback to audition in person.

You go baby!! Told ya you could do it!!! xoxooxo https://t.co/c6L2sQIfcD — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) August 11, 2022