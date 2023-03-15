Kyle Chrisley, the son of reality star Todd Chrisley, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault this week, officials told "Good Morning America" on Wednesday.

The arrest occurred just two months after Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie Chrisley, who became famous for their show "Chrisley Knows Best," reported to prison in January following their convictions on fraud and tax evasion charges.

According to a March 14 press release from town officials in Smyrna, Tennessee, obtained by "Good Morning America," Smyrna Police arrested Kyle Chrisley, 32, in connection with an incident that allegedly occurred Monday, March 13.

Smyrna Justice Center Kyle Chrisley in a police booking photo.

According to the arrest warrant, police were dispatched to East Enon Springs Road on March 13 following a report of an assault. An individual who identified Kyle Chrisley as "one of his employees" told police that Kyle Chrisley had allegedly "assaulted him by striking him multiple times in the face and upper body" and "displayed a fixed blade knife and threatened to kill/stab him."

Police said the supervisor suffered injuries to his head, neck and hand, including "bruises and lacerations" as a result of the alleged incident.

Town officials said in a press release that Kyle Chrisley "voluntarily appeared" for booking procedures the following day and was later transported to the Rutherford County jail, where his bond was set at $3,000.

A public citation record shows he is set to appear in court on March 28.

"GMA" attempted to reach out to Kyle Chrisley for comment on the matter but did not immediately hear back.

USA Network/NBC Universal via Getty Images Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Kyle Chrisley, Lindsie Chrisley Campbell.

Kyle Chrisley is Todd Chrisley's second child with ex-wife Teresa Terry. The former couple also share a daughter named Lindsie Chrisley.

Todd Chrisley, 53, has three other children -- Chase Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley and Grayson Chrisley -- with his current wife Julie Chrisley, 50. The couple were also raising Kyle Chrisley's daughter Chloe -- now under the care of her aunt Savannah Chrisley -- before they reported to prison.

Last November, a U.S. district judge sentenced Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley to a combined 19 years in prison on charges including fraud and tax evasion.

Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison and 16 months of probation while Julie Chrisley was ordered to serve seven years in prison and 16 months of probation.