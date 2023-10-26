Kylie Jenner recently opened up about her decision to change the name of her son, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal published Wednesday, the beauty mogul and reality star got candid about motherhood, particularly about the decision-making process to find a name for her second child, who was initially named Wolf Jacques after he was born in 2022.

Jenner later changed her son's name to Aire in 2023.

Jenner, 26, called the experience "the hardest thing that I've ever done in my life," adding that she still questions if she had made "the right decision."

"The postpartum hit, and the hormones, and I couldn't even make a decision or think straight," she recalled. "And it just destroyed me. I could not name him. And I was like, 'I feel like a failure. I don't have a name for my son.' So it took me a while. And then the longer I waited, the harder it was to name him."

Artist Travis Scott, left, and Kylie Jenner, right, attend the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit presented by The New School at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on June 15, 2021, in New York. Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, FILE

In addition to Aire, Jenner also shares a daughter, Stormi Webster, with Scott. Touching on the subject of co-parenting with the rapper, she told the Wall Street Journal, "It's going…. I think we're doing the best job that we can do."

During the interview, Jenner also discussed how being a mother to Stormi has inspired her to view the concept of beauty differently.

"My daughter has totally taught me a lot more about myself, and seeing myself in her has changed everything. I've had so much growth and am just embracing natural beauty," she explained. "I'm teaching her about mistakes that I made and making sure she knows she's just perfect exactly how she is."

In an interview with Vanity Fair earlier this year, Jenner spoke about having postpartum depression twice, after both of her pregnancies, sharing that her first experience was "very difficult" while the second experience "was more manageable."

Postpartum depression is a depression that occurs after having a baby, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It's estimated that around 1 in every 8 people who give birth experience symptoms of postpartum depression, the CDC states on its website.