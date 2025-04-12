Lady Gaga took center stage Friday night at Coachella 2025, delivering a nearly two-hour performance packed with fan favorites, theatrical flair and nods to her iconic past.
Fans who couldn't attend the festival in Indio, California, were able to livestream Gaga's main stage performance along with sets from five other stages.
Opening with "Bloody Mary" from her "Born This Way" album, Gaga kicked off the first night of the festival with a set that blended new sounds with familiar hits. The show included crowd-pleasers like "Judas," "Poker Face" and "Abracadabra."
Gaga's 20-song set list doubled as a career retrospective, with several moments designed to spark recognition among longtime fans. During "Paparazzi," she appeared in metal armor, a clear reference to the visuals in the song's 2009 music video.
Gaga also introduced live versions of songs from her latest album "Mayhem," released last month.
New tracks like "Killah" (featuring Gesaffelstein) and "Die with a Smile" (with Bruno Mars) gave fans a taste of her current creative direction.
The Coachella appearance marks Gaga's return to the festival after headlining in 2017.
In November 2024, she shared her excitement on Instagram after being announced as the 2025 opener. "I have long dreamed of throwing a massive night of chaos in the desert," she wrote.
"I've had a vision I've never been able to fully realize at Coachella for reasons beyond our control but I wanted to come through for music fans... I'm headlining and starting the weekend off at Coachella. Can't wait to hear you all singalong and dance dance DANCE till we drop. 🖤🔥"
Coachella continues through the weekend with acts like Doja Cat and Tyler, the Creator.