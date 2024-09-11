Larry David is performing across the country this fall.
The "Curb Your Enthusiasm" writer, director, star and stand-up comedian is city- hopping on a 10-stop comedy tour this fall, it was announced on Tuesday.
The news was announced in an exclusive with Variety and in a post on "Curb Your Enthusiasm" social media.
According to the announcement, "A Conversation with Larry David" starts on Sept. 20 in Denver, Colorado, and wraps up on Dec. 5 in Hollywood, Florida, hitting all regions of the country in the process.
Presale tickets will go live on Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. local time. Buyers can use the presale code "PRETTYGOOD," a reference to David's catchphrase on "Curb Your Enthusiasm."
"So listen, there are some tickets going on sale for this thing I'm doing," said David in the Instagram video. "It's really nothing. It'll be a total waste of your time. There's not that many things to do at night. So, I guess if you have nothing to do — but, you could consider bowling."
As Variety reported, a moderator will join David at each stop, starting with NFL great Peyton Manning, who will join Davis at Denver's date on Sept. 20.