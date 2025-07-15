The late poet Andrea Gibson is the focus of the highly anticipated documentary "Come See Me in the Good Light."
Gibson, who died Monday at the age of 49, a month shy of their 50th birthday, stars in the film alongside their wife Megan Falley, as they navigate Gibson's terminal ovarian cancer diagnosis.
The late wordsmith, the poet laureate of Colorado, was known for their live performances and poetry that centered feminism, LGBTQ+ issues, mental health, gun reform, spirituality and more.
During their lifetime, Gibson authored six poetry collections, including "Take Me With You," "Lord of the Butterflies" and "You Better Be Lightning." Their 2019 collaboration with Falley, "How Poetry Can Change Your Heart," was their first nonfiction book.
Below, read more about Gibson's upcoming documentary.
What is 'Come See Me in the Good Light' about?
"Come See Me in the Good Light," directed by Ryan White and produced by comedian and writer Tig Notaro, Jessica Hargrave, and Stef Willen, features the personal story of Gibson and Falley as they embark on "an unexpectedly funny and poignant journey through love, life, and mortality," as described in the 2025 Sundance Film Festival's program.
Author Glennon Doyle, retired soccer star Abby Wambach, singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, comedian and actor Kevin Nealon, author Galia Gichon and singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile are among the executive producers for the project.
The documentary premiered at Sundance in January, where it won the Festival Favorite Award.
"We love Andrea Gibson and Megan Falley. They're just the best people. Their story needs to be seen, needed to be told and I just feel so grateful that we got to be a part of it," Wambach told "On The Red Carpet" in January.
"This film is so stunningly beautiful," Bareilles said separately. "And I think the message of the film and the hope that is embedded in it will be such incredible medicine for everyone who gets to see this film."
In a December 2024 Instagram post, Gibson wrote about being approached for the documentary and revealed they said "yes" to the project quickly.
"From early on in my diagnosis, my deepest wish has been to turn the experience into something that could help others," Gibson wrote in the caption at the time.
"Being a public writer is vulnerable," they added. "Inviting strangers into your life -- every three weeks for several days at a time -- during the rawest, period imaginable is vulnerability on an entirely different level. But it took only one day with this incredible team to realize that filming this doc would become the most profoundly loving artistic experience of my life."
How to watch 'Come See Me in the Good Light'
"Come See Me in the Good Light" will be available to stream on Apple TV+ this fall.