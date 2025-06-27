Lauren Sánchez just tied the knot with Jeff Bezos and she's spilling all the tea about her dress.
The journalist, author and helicopter pilot married the Amazon and Blue Origin founder Friday in a gorgeous ceremony in Venice, Italy, in front of friends and family.
Sánchez shared photos on Instagram following their nuptials, including one of her and Bezos walking up the aisle in what appeared to be moments after the ceremony.
She also shared a post about her dress, which she revealed was designed by Dolce & Gabbana.
"Not just a gown, a piece of poetry," Sanchez captioned the post. "Thank you @dolcegabbana for the magic you made."
More images in the post showed Sanchez trying the dress on at the Dolce & Gabbana atelier in Milan.
Vogue featured Sanchez's wedding in an article published on Friday. It described the dress as a mermaid-line gown and features buttons down the dress. She completed the look with Dolce & Gabbana Alta Gioielleria Miracolo earrings and a veil. It took 900 hours to put together, according to Vogue.
"I've never had a dress designed for me like this -- something so personal," she said.
When it came time to choosing her gown, Sanchez said, "It went from 'I want a simple, sexy modern dress' to 'I want something that evokes a moment,' and where I am right now."
She also said that she "researched brides in the 1950s" for design inspo.
She added that a photo she saw of Sophia Loren featured the Old Hollywood actress wearing "high lace, up to the neck and I said, 'That's it. That's the dress.'"
Ahead of the wedding, Sanchez told the magazine that she kept her dress a surprise from Bezos.
"I almost gave in!" she said. "But I want it to be a surprise. As you get a little older, not many things surprise you. I can't wait to see his face."