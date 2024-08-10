Disney fans were given an exciting glimpse into the future of one of the studio's most beloved franchises at the D23 Expo.
Attendees on Friday were treated to the first look at the CGI-rendered Stitch from the upcoming live-action remake of "Lilo & Stitch." The highly anticipated adaptation, which reimagines the 2002 animated classic, is set to hit theaters in summer 2025.
During the presentation, the crowd was also introduced to a newly designed logo for the film. The brief but memorable teaser showcased Stitch causing his signature mayhem, a nod to the character’s enduring popularity.
The live-action remake is directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, known for his work on "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On," and produced by Jonathan Eirich and Dan Lin, the team behind Disney’s successful live-action "Aladdin."
Disney posted about the remake on their official Instagram writing, "Experiment 626 has entered the chat! The live-action #LiloAndStitch is coming only to theaters in Summer 2025!"
The film features Maia Kealoha stepping into the role of Lilo, and Sydney Elizabeth Agudong playing her sister, Nani. Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere and Chris Sanders, the original voice of Stitch, are also set to star, with Courtney B. Vance and Zach Galifianakis in key roles.
The story, which centers on the bond between a lonely Hawaiian girl and a mischievous alien, is expected to retain the heart and humor of the original while introducing new elements for a contemporary audience.
Disney also released a new teaser trailer for the live-action "Snow White," as well as a new trailer for "Mufasa: The Lion King" at the D23 event.
Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."