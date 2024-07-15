Lionel Messi celebrated Argentina winning the Copa América tournament in the final match against Colombia on Sunday alongside his family.
Messi and wife Antonela Roccuzzo each shared Instagram posts with them celebrating the win alongside their three sons: Thiago, 11, Mateo, 8, and Ciro, 6.
In a post the soccer legend shared to Instagram, he wrote, F A M I L I A ❤️😃 Gracias por estar SIEMPRE," which translates to, "Family ❤️😃 Thank you for always being there."
Roccuzzo's post read, "CAMPEONES DE AMERICA🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷VAMOS ARGENTINA!!!🤍," which translates to, "Champions of America🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷Let's go Argentina!!!🤍."
Argentina won 1-0 against Colombia during a 30-minute "extra time" period, bringing the country's number of Copa América wins to 16 and giving them back-to-back wins following their victory at the 2021 tournament.
Lautaro Martínez scored the winning goal as Messi was benched during the overtime due to an ankle injury sustained during the match.
The final match of the Copa América tournament was held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
The match's start time was pushed back by nearly an hour and a half as, per a statement posted to the venue's X account, "there were numerous attempts by unruly fans without tickets to overpower security and law enforcement personnel at entry points."
Shakira performed during the match's halftime, performing "Hips Don't Lie" and some of her other big hits.