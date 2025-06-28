Lorde's new album, "Virgin," is out today and the singer is opening up about the heartfelt meaning behind the project.
The "What Was That" singer shared an Instagram post on Friday and said she feels "simply crazy," explaining how the new album came to life.
"For a long time an album is just a handful of word docs and Logic sessions, a couple whiteboards, a raw image from a medical scanner in an undisclosed country lol," she began. "I tried to love Virgin right the way through these stages at the same time as I was learning to love myself in my many stages of change, growth, brokenness and wholeness."
She continued, "I’m still in shock and awe that so many of my heroes worked on Virgin — it has changed me collaborating with people this good."
She ended her post by saying, "This album broke me apart and forged a new creature out of me. I am so proud to stand before you today as her, grateful for this beautiful life spent singing to myself and to you, for as long as you’ll have me."
"Thank you so much, from the bottom of my heart, down to my cells," she concluded."
The new album includes the singles: "What Was That," "Hammer" and "Man of the Year."
Lorde co-produced the album with Jim-E Stack.
This September, Lorde will embark on the Ultrasound World Tour in support of her new album.
According to a press release, the tour has already sold out multiple nights at Madison Square Garden, London's O2 Arena and Kia Forum.
Her tour will kick off in Austin and make stops in Boston, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Las Vegas as well as stops across Europe, before wrapping up in Brooklyn, New York, on December 17.