Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz's children shared a new photo together over the weekend.
The iconic TV couple's daughter, Lucie Arnaz, took to Instagram on Saturday, Aug. 3, to share a couple snaps with her brother Desi Arnaz Jr. -- whom she called "my recalcitrant brother."
"Desi is alive and well, my friends - just likes to stay a bit 'undercover,'" she explained.
Arnaz noted that she was in Las Vegas for her husband Laurence Luckinbill, who was honored at a celebration event marking the 35th anniversary of "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier."
Luckinbill played Spock's half-brother Sybok in the 1989 film.
Arnaz also recounted meeting up with pals while she was in Las Vegas, writing, "What smart, interesting, funny, involved and talented and lovable friends and family have I."
The actress -- who is the eldest child of the "I Love Lucy" couple -- added hashtags for "grateful" and "family fun" to her post.